The goings-on in local cricket and especially the national cricket team are quite unfortunate.

Finishing second last at the 2019 Cricket World Cup Challenge League “B” that ended in Oman on Jamhuri Day is an embarrassment and a manifestation of how low the country’s cricketing standards have sunk.

The Challenge League that will be held in three venues leads to the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Oman hosted the first phase while Uganda will stage the 2020 contest; the venue for 2021 is yet to be identified.

The top two teams in the two leagues, “A” and “B”, will proceed to the 2022 qualifying tournament for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Our national team failed to qualify for both the 2019 Cricket World Cup and the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup.

It is such an embarrassment that Kenya, a team that reached the Cricket World Cup semi-finals in 2003 and was almost gaining Test Status during the same period, is now doing this badly.

RESCUE THE GAME

It’s high time the management of cricket was overhauled, starting from Cricket Kenya headquarters down to the grassroots.

Local cricket has depended on the Nairobi Provincial Cricket League (NPCL) to prepare players for national assignments.

Wrangles at the national office have affected the game. This year, there was no cricket league as teams staged a boycott.

Instead, the teams opted to take part in the inaugural Nairobi Invitational Cricket League (NICL) that ended a month ago at the Nairobi Gymkhana with Swamibapa winning.