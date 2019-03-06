By EDITORIAL

By threatening to lock out more than 370,000 Standard Eight and Form Four candidates from this year’s national tests, the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) has chosen to hit a soft target in a complex, intractable problem.

Knec says the affected learners used fake documents, especially birth certificates, to register for the exams.

Although it has given them up to Friday next week to upload the correct papers, the council is failing to confront the real problem.

Since the government introduced the National Education Management Information System (Nemis), which requires that every learner be issued with a unique personal identification number, there has been a scramble for birth certificates, a must-have document before registration.

The rush has only spawned chaos at the offices of registrar of births across the nation as officials were caught unawares by the sudden demand.

Frustrated parents have been queuing for hours on end for the document, but the overloaded system keeps breaking down as the understaffed offices struggle to keep up with the surge.

No wonder, then, that out of the eight million learners in primary schools only 3.2 million have been registered since the process was launched in February last year.

In secondary schools, about 2.4 million have been put into the system, out of about 2.8.

Last year, many students were registered for the exams even though they did not have the birth certificates.

Instead of piling pressure on parents and anxious candidates, Knec should instead be working with the registrar of births to speed up the issuance of the certificates.