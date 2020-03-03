What were the MPs up to? What national interest were they serving? Who selected them and on what basis?

The trip by the MPs from Mandera, Wajir and Garissa counties in the northeastern region was unauthorised, yet they were hosted by Somalia’s top leadership.

The objective of the trip is, therefore, questionable, given that it has implications on national security.

A trip to Somalia by 11 Kenyan MPs at the weekend has sparked an unprecedented diplomatic tiff. MPs swear to protect the Constitution and are enjoined to defend the country from external aggression. Inter alia, this prohibits them from engaging in activities likely to compromise national security.

The National Assembly, Foreign Affairs ministry and security agencies have categorically denied prior knowledge of the trip. That was a gross breach of protocol and regulations guiding diplomatic relations. Individuals, let alone MPs, engaging leaders of other countries in what could be construed as a diplomatic assignment must be permitted by the home government.

The National Assembly, Foreign Affairs ministry and security agencies have categorically denied prior knowledge of the trip. That was a gross breach of protocol and regulations guiding diplomatic relations. Individuals, let alone MPs, engaging leaders of other countries in what could be construed as a diplomatic assignment must be permitted by the home government.

Matters are made worse when the country in question is a security threat. Somalia is no ordinary country. It has had no stable and unified government since the overthrow of Siad Barre in 1991. It is perennially in conflict and has emerged as the base for the marauding Al-Shabaab militants who have unleashed terror in the region for years. The instability in Somalia has made it a huge contributor to international terrorism.

Kenya’s northern region is generally unsafe and unstable. Due to its proximity to Somalia, the neighbouring Mandera, Wajir and Garissa are insecure. They suffer constant terrorist attacks. Historically, the counties have suffered marginalisation and deprivation. Social indicators such as literacy rates and access to medical services are low. Poverty and unemployment are rampant. All these combine to create an unbearable condition that, in turn, gives rise to resentment and rebellion. Those from the region feel justifiably deprived. Unfortunately, there have been tendencies to cash in on that situation; playing the victim card to win sympathies. Which is why there are concerns about the trip.

The MPs must acquit themselves on the matter. They have to tell Kenyans what they went to do there and why the secrecy. Parliament, Foreign Affairs ministry and national security have to seize themselves of the matter and seek a proper explanation.

