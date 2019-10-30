By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education that ends Thursday has witnessed massive security mobilisation, which, though understandable, raises questions about the socio-psychological impact on the candidates.

Given the history of examinations, which until 2016 were mired in pervasive cheating and other malpractices, the government has been going full throttle to contain the vice and with remarkable outcomes. Cheating has reasonably been curbed and sanity and credibility restored.

Those unbelievably high grades have dropped and candidates are now assured of achieving according to their real abilities.

MILITARISED

But the way the exams are being administered has to change. Tests should not be militarised. A situation in which exam administration is turned into a national government project where the Deputy President, Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries, parastatal chiefs, provincial administrators and police commanders take to monitoring them is intimidating.

It sends shivers down the spine of the candidates and creates the impression that exams are a life-and-death affair. Yet they are not. They are a means of getting feedback on the learning outcomes; assessing whether the learners mastered the content taught or not.

Advertisement

At any rate, it is not a must that all the candidates have to pass with flying colours because each and every one of them is different.

We take note of Wednesday’s assurance by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha that this year would be the last of enhanced securitisation of national exams.

There are better and friendlier ways of managing exams while maintaining credibility and legitimacy. Learners need comfort to think clearly. They do not need so much government around them.

At the same time, it is prudent for the Education ministry to review the school calendar. Arising out of the need to attain maximum security of national exams, schools close quite early in third term.

PLANNING

Non-candidates are forced to stay at home for more than two months, leaving candidates caged in schools. Similarly, teachers stay out of school for such a long period but on full pay. Clearly, this is wasteful.

With proper instructions and planning, it is possible to have non-candidates stay in school during the exams period without compromising the tests.

The government has to devise better and humane ways of managing exams. Scary and frightening scenes witnessed in schools during the KCPE exams should end.