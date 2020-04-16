By EDITORIAL

The new frontier in the campaign against the spread of coronavirus is mass testing.

For a start, the testing will target selected counties and regions based on levels of infection with Covid-19, starting with Nairobi and Mombasa. Thereafter, the exercise will be spread to the other 45 counties.

However, the government has failed to provide guidelines on, and schedule for, the mass testing.

Kenyans need to know when the testers will be in their region, and even neighbourhood, so that they properly prepare to participate in the testing.

They should also be helped to understand why the testing is important to them and the country and how it will be conducted.

A major issue of concern is the government’s capability to conduct the exercise. Does it have adequate human capacity and equipment?

Mass testing requires unique skills. Those conducting the task have to be properly trained and sensitised.

To date, it is not clear how many technical people the government has trained for this exercise.

KEY INFORMATION

Second is the availability of the testing gadgets. Since the first case of coronavirus was detected over a month ago, the government has relied on donors for basic equipment such as testing kits, face masks and gloves.

Full-scale mass testing will require adequate funding to obtain enough testing kits and reagents.

Thirdly, the public needs information on how long it takes to get the results of the test. Ordinarily, testing takes a couple of days before the results come out.

With mass testing, which will definitely raise numbers substantively, results may not be quick in coming. Therefore, it is incumbent on the government to give clear details on what the public should expect regarding the results.

How long does it take and where does one get the results? What happens next when someone is found to be positive?

SAFETY

The fourth concern relates to the security and safety of the citizens. The public has to be told who is to conduct the mass testing and the safety precautions one is expected to take when inviting the personnel into their home.

Care has to be taken to keep both the medical workers and the public safe. And the exercise has to be done in a manner that upholds the respect and dignity of everyone.

Mass testing is crucial because we need to establish the exact number of the infected people and have them isolated and treated, curbing the spread of the virus.