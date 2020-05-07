By EDITORIAL

The government’s decision to offer free coronavirus testing and quarantine is the best way to deal with the crisis.

This is what it should have done all along. The change of tack shows the government has realised something was amiss.

It’s distressing to be asked to go for the test and then compelled to pay for it. Not at this time of severe economic crunch.

Testing is the surest way of determining the level of infections and responding appropriately.

It’s instructive that, since the government started targeted mass testing last week in Nairobi and Mombasa, the number of infections has shot up drastically, indicating that there are many people who have the virus but are unknown. The emerging statistics are a reason for a change of tack.

Mass testing cannot be achieved if the citizens are made to meet the cost. Even worse is the threat of forced quarantine at own cost once one tests positive.

It is, therefore, critical that the government provide free quarantine in public institutions to individuals found to have the virus. The relief will alleviate the cost burden and encourage more people to go for voluntary testing.

IMPROVE WELFARE

The reason people fear testing is the cost involved. A fortnight ago, the country was treated to a bizarre scene of an individual who threatened to commit suicide by jumping off a high-rise building at the Kenyatta University Referral Hospital because he could not pay the cost of isolation.

Earlier, some 50 individuals escaped from a quarantine centre at Kenya Medical Training College, next to Kenyatta National Hospital, by jumping over the fence.

These cases demonstrate the frustrations and distress people go through at the quarantine facilities. Not only are the facilities costly, but the living conditions there are horrible.

The facilities are badly managed; they have been likened to prisons. Accommodation, meals and hygiene at the public institutions are appalling. Added to this is the stigmatisation directed at the infected people.

CHANGE APPROACH

The war against the coronavirus is as medical as it’s social and economic.

For its part, the government has to create conditions that encourage citizens to come out for voluntary testing and willingly to go into quarantine if found to be positive for the virus, with the understanding that it is in their interest.

We’re asking the government to change the whole approach of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. To a large extent, the government had adopted a punitive approach.

Citizens are talked down upon. Worse, the whole campaign had been militarised and civil liberties thrown out of the window.