There have been numerous challenges in the past that media have doggedly fought off to continue playing their pivotal role in society.

By highlighting national shortcomings, the media hold the leadership to account in the discharge of their duties.

They also inform and educate the people to enable them to make decisions from a point of knowledge. Because they are a watchdog of society, on the lookout for indiscretions, the media have often attracted censure or worse.

However, their contribution to society is invaluable as they highlight obstacles, and provide examples that the people can emulate to make their lives better.

Without the media spotlight, the excesses those in authority often indulge in would go unnoticed.

Media are in the forefront in the fight against corruption and other social evils. But they also highlight achievements by individuals and various organisations in order to inspire society to always strive for the best.

Today, the most devastating challenge is the coronavirus pandemic that is wreaking havoc globally, with more than 240,000 deaths and 3.4 million infections.

PRESS FREEDOM

This is, without any doubt, the worst health scourge in the whole world since January 1918, which is slightly more than a century ago.

Nothing has posed a graver challenge to the dream of a global village that has in recent years been cherished as a means to break down barriers and bring the world’s people together.

The grounding of passenger flights as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic is a huge setback. However, the media are highlighting the doom and gloom and also what is being done about it.

Today’s celebration of World Media Freedom Day comes as media, other businesses and organisations are reeling under the coronavirus scourge.

Like other enterprises, including manufacturing concerns, media companies have been forced to slash salaries and lay off some of their staff to stay afloat, as the crunch continues to bite, with revenues dwindling.

This day was set aside by the UN in 1993 to reflect on the strides and challenges encountered by the scribes in their line of work.