By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The government’s plan to conduct mass testing for coronavirus infections in selected areas requires proper coordination and execution.

What we have seen is much talk but less action. Either, there is no strong will or there are no resources for its execution. Whichever the case, something is not right and must be fixed.

Precisely, there are concerns that the infections may be high and that many cases go unnoticed due to lack of tests, which means that many people are at risk of contracting the virus.

Matters are made worse by the fact that several people may be infected but do not show it. It is estimated that seven out of 10 people who have the coronavirus do not show symptoms at all, making it difficult to curb its spread.

On Friday, the government started targeted mass testing in places like Nairobi’s Kawangware area, which has become a hotspot with increased infections.

But the execution has been half-hearted. Not only is it slow but the exercise is not properly communicated. The Health ministry has not provided timelines and directions to prepare citizens to participate.

Advertisement

POOR EXECUTION

Not surprisingly, the testing has not picked up aggressively. Many people are not aware about it and what is expected of them, including venues where they should go for voluntary testing.

Two elements are critical. The first is counselling and mental preparation before testing. The coronavirus threatens lives.

It is also a social destabiliser and carries with it stigma because of the way it has been handled. The second is that tests take no less than 24 hours to reveal the results.

Subjecting people to the test, therefore, demands that they be prepared mentally. For some people, recording positive results can be traumatising and fatal.

Fighting any pandemic requires psychosocial support besides medical treatment and care. This is one of the lessons learnt at the peak of HIV/Aids campaigns in the 1990s.

It is not lost that the government bungled the exercise right from the start. On several occasions it announced it would roll out mass testing but, on the other hand, it changed tune asserting it would not proceed.

It is absurd when the government sends such mixed signals because they leave the public confused.

Since the testing has now begun, the ministry must execute it methodically. Adequate resources have to be allocated to procure enough testing kits and reagents as well as protective gear for health workers.