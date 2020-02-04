Mr Moi was a bundle of paradox. He exhibited genuine humility and affection for the ordinary citizens, dramatically demonstrated by his generosity of cash and gifts.

By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The death of retired President Daniel arap Moi marks the end of a generation of Africa’s pioneering leaders who shaped the history of their nations before and after independence. Mr Moi was part of the leaders who served in the colonial Legislative Council (Legco), participated in the negotiations for independence during the Lancaster Conferences, served in the inaugural Cabinet and rose to become president, sidestepping some of the most mercurial and charismatic politicians of his time.

He leaves behind a rich history of credible achievements. Having risen from a humble background of classroom teacher, Mr Moi did far more than many of his generation. Assertive, energetic and decisive, he ran a tight ship. He had his fingers on the country’s pulse through an elaborate security and provincial administration system that reported directly to him. Throughout his presidency, he was guided by simplistic philosophy of Nyayoism — following in the footsteps — and explained in terms of “peace, love and unity”. His proposition was that he was following in the footsteps of the First President Jomo Kenyatta. But that was debatable.

Mr Moi was a bundle of paradox. He exhibited genuine humility and affection for the ordinary citizens, dramatically demonstrated by his generosity of cash and gifts. He mixed with the hoi polloi and spoke the language they understood. He thrived through populist roadside proclamations. Most of his closest political allies were simple-minded individuals strategically drawn from various ethnic blocs who formed a viable cog in his administration.

But President Moi had a dark side. Cunning, conniving, manipulating and authoritarian, he created a police state that brooked no nonsense. Critics were ruthlessly crushed. Human rights abuse was prevalent. Political detention, extrajudicial killings, among other excesses, were perpetrated under his regime. Most of the hedonistic acts may have been done behind his back but they happened under his watch nonetheless.

Perhaps, it can be argued that Mr Moi was a victim of a socioeconomic and political environment of the time. The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the subsequent collapse of the Union of the Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) created a new world order. Socioeconomic and political divide of the West and East — capitalism and communism — ended and in came a unipolar world lead by the United States. Liberal democracy, economic deregulation, expansion of civil liberties and globalisation created a totally new environment. With the benefit of hindsight, some of these were beyond the comprehension of an elderly statesman schooled in the tradition of blind obeisance to the authority.

Affinity for education

Advertisement

During his reign, the country recorded remarkable growth in social sectors such as health and education. In particular, President Moi’s affinity for education was translated in the establishment and expansion of education. Many secondary schools, particularly for girls, were set up. Equally significant, he spearheaded growth and expansion of higher education, starting with the establishment of the second university — Moi, in Eldoret, in 1984 — and subsequently setting up others like Kenyatta, Egerton and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

But it is also then that the country registered its worst economic performance. Poor economic policies characterised by tight regulatory framework of the financial markets that even controlled forex, punitive international trade policies, money laundering, money printing, among others, nearly brought the country to its knees. Indeed, the hyperinflation of the early 1990s that coincided with the period of raw looting from the Treasury come to mind. Some of the monumental financial scandals were witnessed then, with the Goldenberg rip-off standing out like a sore thumb. Land grabbing, ravaging of natural resources, including forests, and raiding of State corporations and institutions became the norm.

Despite his shortcomings, there are things that stand out for Mr Moi. When, in 1991, it became evident that the clamour for multiparty democracy was inevitable, he led his Kanu troops into repealing Section 2A of the independence Constitution, ushering in a de jure multiparty state. A year later, Kenya went for the first multiparty elections but which he tactfully won against a divided Opposition. And in 2002, Mr Moi peacefully handed over power to Mr Mwai Kibaki, who defeated the ruling party Kanu’s candidate Uhuru Kenyatta.