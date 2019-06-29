The Cabinet operates on the principle of collective responsibility and that presupposes unity of purpose, which is sorely shaky in the current environment.

At the Cabinet level, it may create paralysis. It is incomprehensible how the DP will relate with the CSs and Principal Secretaries accused of scheming against him.

Claims that top government officials from Mt Kenya region have been meeting and plotting to eliminate Mr Ruto are quite grave, which is why the matter must be thoroughly investigated, as it may foment ethnic hostilities.

By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The sensational claim about a plot to “assassinate” Deputy President William Ruto has dominated political discourse this week, climaxing with the summoning of three Cabinet secretaries to write statements at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. The DP is the second in command after the President and any threat to his life is extremely sensitive and requires utmost attention.

But the claims have to be interrogated within the context of the prevailing rivalry in the ruling Jubilee Party and in relation to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession in 2022.

Two camps with diametrically opposed views have emerged in Jubilee – ‘Tangatanga’, which coalesces around Mr Ruto and ‘Kieleweke’ that roots for President Kenyatta. Despite repeated denials about division, there is no masking the chasm within Jubilee, which is intensifying by the day. Linked to this is ethnic and regional alignments.

Specifically, claims that top government officials from Mt Kenya region have been meeting and plotting to eliminate Mr Ruto are quite grave, which is why the matter must be thoroughly investigated, as it may foment ethnic hostilities.

At the Cabinet level, it may create paralysis. It is incomprehensible how the DP will relate with the CSs and Principal Secretaries accused of scheming against him. The Cabinet operates on the principle of collective responsibility and that presupposes unity of purpose, which is sorely shaky in the current environment.

The situation may get worse unless the matter is quickly resolved. Moreover, there is a serious split within the party and its parliamentary teams. Party members no longer pull in one direction; accusations and counter-accusations are flying all over. What obtains is party indiscipline. This does not mean that parties should not allow dissent, which is healthy for democracy. But what is being witness is unruliness.

Without harmony in the Cabinet and the ruling party, the government is at risk of crumbling. It cannot deliver on its development programme. Worse, for our case, the country is grappling with corruption and fighting it requires singular commitment. But that cannot succeed with a divided Cabinet and ruling party.