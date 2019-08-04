By EDITORIAL

The just-ended Kenya secondary and primary school second term games have yielded some new order, while exhibiting consistency and dominance in some disciplines.

Kaya Kiwi from the coastal region retained the girls’ netball title, Wiyeta from Trans Nzoia successfully defended the girls’ soccer title while Kwanthanze from eastern region kept the girls’ volleyball crown.

Kitale's St Anthony also retained the boys’ soccer title and Laiser Hilll, the boys basketball crown in the secondary school games that saw some new teams emerge. They include Mogonga PAG from Kisii who won the boys' volleyball title.

As usual, Rift Valley retained both the boys and girls’ volleyball titles in the primary school games with Nyanza and Coast keeping girls’ netball and boys’ soccer titles.

TRAINING

The raw talent displayed at the games is inspiring. It was encouraging to see teams such as Kaya Tiwi, St Anthony and Kwanthanze remain consistent, a scenario that has for a long time helped them to tap and mould quality talent.

These schools should be encouraged and supported to continue with their good work of moulding talent by providing good facilities and the training coaches, who are mostly teachers.

That is why it’s prudent for sports federations to also work with these schools to identify and nurture talent.

Schools and sports federations need to partner on programmes to train these teachers in various fields of coaching and rate them.