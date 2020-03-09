By EDITORIAL

Effects of the coronavirus epidemic on global sport continue to be felt, with the Kenya Open Golf Championship, initially scheduled for this week in Nairobi, the biggest victim locally.

There are growing fears that the rapidly spreading Covid-19 could force the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games in July.

Sadly, Kenyan sportsmen and women have lost millions of shillings in anticipated income with many international competitions either postponed or cancelled altogether due to the epidemic which had, by the weekend, killed 3,404 people while infecting 99,464 in 89 countries worldwide.

QUALIFIERS CANCELLED

Kenya’s preparations for the Tokyo Olympics have also been jolted with the women’s beach volleyball team’s trip to Abuja for the Olympic qualifiers cancelled following a Ministry of Health directive against travel to destinations considered risky.

These cancellations offer food for thought for our sports organisations to consider investing more in domestic competitions to cushion athletes against such massive losses. A lucrative vibrant domestic calendar will ensure sportsmen and women eke out a decent living without necessarily have to travel abroad.

TRAINING REGIMES

It’s encouraging to see the growth, in terms of prize money, of competitions such as the Beyond Zero Half Marathon, Eldoret City Marathon and the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

Lucrative local purses will also encourage more and more athletes to run professionally and maintain serious training regimes.