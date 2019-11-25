By EDITORIAL

The heavy rains that have pounded the country for the past few weeks have precipitated a humanitarian crisis of monumental proportions.

The deaths of more than 50 people in West Pokot from raging floods that destroyed homes and caused landslides that buried residents is the worst natural tragedy in recent years.

But we are not safe yet. More cases of devastation and death are being reported across the country — including the central, coast and northeastern regions — with experts warning of possible worse occurrences.

Worse is the fact that regions that ordinarily do not receive heavy rains and experience massive flooding are heavily affected.

The meteorological department predicts more downpours until next month, defying the cyclic weather trends where short rains come in October and November in relatively less quantities.

This time around, they are taking longer and coming in a deluge.

RESCUE EFFORTS

But the rains have once again exposed our inability to manage crisis. The deaths in West Pokot could have been minimised with proper disaster preparedness.

There was no proper warning about heavy showers and devastating consequences. It is troubling that several days after the calamity hit, many people cannot be accounted for, presumably as they may have perished.

On Monday, top government officials, led by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, could not reach the village where dozens of people met their cruel death.

Providing interventions, including food, clothing and medicines, is simply impossible. Families have been thrown out to the elements.

All that shows that many parts of the country are inaccessible and, when calamity strikes, rescue operations are heavily constrained.

That should be addressed. The government has to find a way to reach the afflicted and assist them with relief provisions.

Displaced persons should be assisted with accommodation and saved from the agony of harsh weather and health risks.

WATER HARVESTING

Besides the humanitarian crisis, the rains are demolishing infrastructure, including roads, which will require massive repairs and restoration at a time when the government’s coffers are running empty.

The government will have to assess the full impact of the damage and adopt corrective measures.

Even so, it is noted that the torrential rains are going to waste. There is very little being done to dam the rainwater for a lean day, which is sure to come early next year.