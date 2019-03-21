For the elected leaders, fresh elections must be held if they are expelled. And that does not come cheap.

By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The Orange Democratic Party’s expulsion of one of its MPs and a plan by Amani National Congress to also kick out a nominated lawmaker raise pertinent questions on the conduct of the political parties. The expulsion automatically means the withdrawal of sponsorship for the lawmaker and logically leads to his or her removal from Parliament.

The question that arises is whether the parties are becoming intolerant and high-handed in their attempts to punish dissents. Just how much wrongdoing should justify an expulsion? For the elected leaders, fresh elections must be held. And that does not come cheap. Therefore, parties need to put their house in order to avoid wasting resources on repeat elections.

However, parties have an obligation to instil discipline in members. These are, after all, organisations that people freely choose to belong to. They have rules and regulations and their own visions and ideologies. If a person elected on one party’s ticket freely associates with the leadership of another and champions its interests, then it is only fair that he or she should exit. If uncomfortable in the parties that sponsored them, they should get out just the same way they got in.

But while parties have a key role in nurturing democracy, they have not always lived up to expectations. Indeed, whereas opposition leaders and members are often highly critical of the government, there is an appalling lack of internal democracy. Many parties are run like closed shops and personal property.