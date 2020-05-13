By EDITORIAL

After incurring huge expenses in lives lost and resources spent on the campaign to stabilise conflict-weary Somalia, the Kenya Defence Forces has started planning for the withdrawal of its troops that should be completed by the end of next year.

This should give ample time for a well-planned process that should culminate in the realisation of the security objective that made the KDF cross into Somalia nearly 10 years ago.

But the sacrifice has been worth it, and though the job has not been completely done, the Somali have a fairer chance of restoring a credible government.

The country, which had been parcelled out into zones under warlords and later gangs of terrorists, can reclaim its place among the civilised community of nations.

There are no illusions that pulling KDF troops out of Somalia will leave the government in Mogadishu firmly in control.

However, it should build its own capacity to deal with the threat from Al-Shabaab terrorists.

As good neighbours, Kenya must continue to work with Somalia to boost regional peace and stability. Both are members of the African Union and the United Nations, through which efforts to stabilise Somalia will continue.

It is quite reassuring to hear that the KDF has established a proper framework to guide its disengagement from Somalia.

It is, hopefully, a well-thought-out strategy that has been documented in a newly released book, signifying the vital importance of this phase.

The highlight is reform in the Somali National Army to enable it to play a key role in operations to neuter Al-Shabaab and prevent cross-border incursions.

The Kenyan troops and leadership have no doubt gained enough experience about the enemy to help secure our border.