Dr Ruto is part of the presidency and, in civilised societies, if he has an issue with any public officer, he should use internal mechanisms to deal with the matter away from the public.

President Kenyatta has to rein in politicians hell-bent on derailing the fight against corruption by trivialising the matter or threatening individuals and agencies involved.

When politicians gang up, as some did at the weekend, to vilify and intimidate Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti over his pursuit of those perceived to be involved in dubious deals through which the public has lost billions of shillings, they must be stopped right in their tracks.

It is worse when the crusade involves none other than Deputy President William Ruto, who publicly criticised Mr Kinoti, accusing him of undermining the Jubilee administration’s development agenda — essentially because the top detective is investigating corrupt deals in mega projects, including the two dams in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

Criticising a public servant at the podium amounts to blackmail and intimidation. Matters are made worse when wrong information is used to chastise an individual; for example, claiming that the DCI has no role in investigating corruption.

To be sure, the DCI and the National Police Service in general have a constitutional duty to eradicate corruption, among other crimes, as per Section 244 (b) of the Constitution. It is, therefore, dishonest of politicians to purport that the DCI has no such role and that it should leave graft cases to the Ethics and Antic-Corruption Commission (EACC).

It is the government that decided to deploy a multi-agency approach to combating graft. The EACC, Director of Public Prosecution, the Attorney-General’s office and DCI and the rest of the police service are collaborating to achieving that goal. Each agency utilises its strength in that regard.

It is not the business of politicians to decide who should carry out investigations. But the politics is worrying. Politicians have an advantage as they can mobilise supporters, even through distorted facts. Yet the professionals — public servants — cannot.

We have argued several times in the past that the greatest threat to the fight against corruption is politics. Politicians obfuscate facts. When an individual is caught in corruption, politicians’ default is to respond using the ethnic card. The common language is that an ethnic community or region is being targeted.