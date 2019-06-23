By EDITORIAL

The off-season break in football offers teams a chance to review their performance and lay new strategies and coaches get an opportunity to sign up new players to strengthen their squads.

Sadly, Kenyan clubs that will compete internationally in the 2019/2020 football season do not seem to be doing much to get ready.

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia and league runners-up Bandari will represent the country in Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup, respectively, when the 2019/2020 football season starts in August.

QUARTER-FINALS

Because both Gor Mahia and domestic cup winners Bandari will play in the preliminary stage of these tournaments in August, the teams must start early preparations to perform better.

Last season, Gor were bundled out of Caf Champions League in the early stages and relegated to the second-tier tournament, Caf Confederation Cup. But although Gor Mahia went on to reach the quarter-finals of Caf Confederation Cup, the team could have done even better with proper leadership and preparation.

Because Gor Mahia and Bandari will compete in the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) club championships next month in Rwanda, the two teams should use the tournament to prepare for the continental stage. The regional tournament will give Gor Mahia and Bandari an opportunity to test themselves against seasoned teams.