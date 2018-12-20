By EDITORIAL

The country is staring at major crisis with the reported deaths of nearly 30 elephants in the Maasai Mara Game Reserve in the past three months. That is a high toll that should have prompted a more robust reaction than the ongoing investigation into the wildlife fatalities.

Elephants are, of course, an endangered species that is often targeted by poachers for its tusks. A spirited conservation campaign has borne fruit with a marked reduction in the incidence of poaching. And we laud the Kenya Wildlife Services, security agencies and other organisations that have made it increasingly difficult for poachers to wreak havoc with our game.

NATURAL HERITAGE

The country needs these wild animals as are they are part of our rich natural heritage and a huge attraction in the tourism industry, contributing to our economic prosperity. It is, therefore, unacceptable to hear that the causes of death of 26 elephants are unknown while 11 might have been poisoned.

We have this information courtesy of a conservation group, Mara Elephant Project, which has conceded that some of the deaths in September and November have raised eyebrows.

Knowing just how valuable the elephants and other wild animals are to our country, we expect a better explanation.

POISON

After all, Kenya has distinguished itself in wildlife conservation and the many experts working in this area should by now have established the truth. This raises the question as to whether the deaths could have been natural or the poachers are back but have changed their tactics, opting for poison instead of rifles.