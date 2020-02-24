By EDITORIAL

There is growing concern about the discovery of dead bodies dumped in the Tsavo National Park, some of which, it has been confirmed, are those of people that had been reported missing in the coastal region.

This has led many to suspect that they could be victims of some sort of security operation.

Indeed, some frustrated relatives have directly accused security personnel of abducting and killing people, especially young men.

The coastal region has been one of the places most affected by radicalisation and recruitment of youth into militant groups, especially the Somalia-based Al-Shabaab terrorist outfit.

This is a proven fact, as a good number of youth lured across the border have returned home and are undergoing rehabilitation before being reintegrated into their communities.

MISSING LOCALS

In the interest of public security and the safety of the majority of Kenyans, youth recruited into such illegal organisations must be pursued, arrested and taken through due process.

Ours is a society that upholds the rule of law. The security personnel, the local administrators and the National Police Service should, therefore, be concerned that Kenyans who have lost their kin are accusing the government of complicity.

Since last year, bodies have turned up in the national park that have been positively identified as those of Kenyans reported to have gone missing.

They include four people reported missing in Kwale County last year, whose bodies were allegedly deposited at Makindu Hospital mortuary, after they were found in the park.

This issue cannot just be wished away. However, we could not agree more with a senior coast regional police chief that as law enforcement officers, they cannot be part of a clandestine group killing Kenyan citizens.