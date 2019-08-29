By EDITORIAL

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a poignant statement this week that African leaders must observe at all times, namely adherence to the rule of law.

Mr Abe’s assertion at this year’s Tokyo International Conference on African Development (Ticad) may look pretty obvious, but not so for many African leaders.

To that end, Mr Abe announced a new initiative by the Japanese Government that seeks to strengthen judicial and law enforcement systems of African nations.

The programme, dubbed New Approach for Peace and Stability in Africa (Napsa), has already admitted some 6,000 police officers, public prosecutors and judges from 39 African countries into a training initiative on justice and crime prevention.

ACCOUNTABILITY

Napsa is intended to assist in making judicial, governmental administration and legislative systems stable and bolster nation building.

The Japanese stance is in sharp contrast to that of the Chinese of ‘non-interference’ and which has made Beijing the darling to most African leaders.

Tragically, it is this non-interference policy that has sunk and continues to sink the African masses deep into the mire of poverty and indebtedness.

And it is the desire to evade accountability that they run away from more demanding development partners.

External support, whether grants, loans, relief aid, trade or foreign direct investments, have the potential to hugely transform the welfare of the masses in Africa.

IMPUNITY

Yet, Africa has little to show for all it has received over the years because State officials and other individuals with strong connections get into the mix, often ensuring that they pilfer the bulk of whatever comes in.

These lords of impunity have been emboldened by the feeble and pliable judicial and legal systems, too lenient to any wrongdoer with a clout.

Mr Abe’s remarks could not have come at a more appropriate forum. African leaders must introspect and choose to entrench the rule of law if their nations are to succeed.