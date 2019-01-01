By EDITORIAL

The release of guidelines on the relocation of rhinos is laudable, though, sadly, it comes after a horrendous national loss that could have been easily prevented.

Several months ago, 11 rhinos died shortly after being moved from Nairobi and Nakuru to Tsavo National Park in a botched operation.

Reports into the circumstances leading to the deaths of the rhinos, an endangered species, make a mockery of the vast expertise, experience and knowledge that the Kenya Wildlife Service has accumulated over the years.

One of the most annoying revelations is that preparations to move the animals did not include an analysis of the conditions they would find in the new location.

Investigations have established that key health factors were ignored, which smacks of professional negligence.

The KWS is not just an authority on the protection of wild animals, including the endangered species, but has carried out many successful relocations.

Indeed, that explains the speculation that the rhinos might have been poisoned so that their horns could be harvested in a sly shift in tactics by poachers.

With the new guidelines, the public needs an assurance that they will be strictly adhered to in future relocations.

According to the guidelines, a proposal justifying a translocation will first have to be presented to the KWS director of biodiversity, research and planning.

Two specialist committee will then consider the request before it is approved, or rejected, by the board or trustees.

As far as Kenyans are concerned, these are internal administrative issues.