A video that has gone viral on social media has stunned Kenyans because of the callous conduct of someone who should know better.

It has also brought out a not-so-well-kept secret on the depraving abuse of power by administrators that is still rife at the grassroots.

Chiefs play a key role in ensuring law and order, but this is not a licence for them to practise their own crude justice.

A chief in Uasin Gishu County recently raided a local brew den accompanied by Administration Police officers but, instead of arresting the suspects, decided to mete out primitive ‘justice’, reminiscent of the worst of the colonial days.

He emptied a jerrycan full of the illicit drink, busaa, on the hapless suspect.

The chief may have been enraged at the business of brewing and selling illicit liquor that is rampant in the area. However, what was required of him was to arrest the woman and her customers and take them to court.

RULE OF LAW

Justice can only be done and seen to be done in this case if the chief’s supervisor, who is the county commissioner, can quickly suspend the errant administrator and begin the civil service disciplinary measures against him.

He had no business publicly humiliating the woman. After all, this is a civilised society, where suspects must be taken through due process. Allowing this one man to be judge, jury and executioner would be a travesty of justice.

We welcome Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi’s assurance that a case will be filed against the chief over the incident he has described as “black colonialism”.

It is, indeed, reminiscent of the excesses and violations of Africans’ rights that were rampant during those bad old days.