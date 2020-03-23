By EDITORIAL

As the country grapples with the raging coronavirus epidemic, the security agencies have to juggle between providing the critical support to deal with this new challenge and confront other threats to national stability and prosperity.

The terrorist threat by Somalia-based Al-Shabaab extremists and their local associates in their hideouts in Boni Forest, in Lamu County, is a persistent headache. The people of Lamu and the northeastern region deserve peace and tranquillity to foster their socioeconomic development just like other Kenyans.

Terrorists are wont to take advantage of any situation that tends to distract security agencies’ attention — like the coronavirus outbreak. But the country has the capacity to deal with it.

That is why we must commend the security personnel in Lamu, who recently repulsed suspected Al-Shabaab, who attempted to force their way into a construction camp.

This is the second time the terrorists have tried to attack the camp, with the last one on February 9 having been thwarted by the Kenya Defence Forces.

Security personnel have confirmed that the gunmen fled into the nearby forest. It’s time adequate resources were mobilised to comb the forest, flush out and destroy the hideouts and cells from which attacks have been mounted against Kenyans.

It’s instructive that the KDF was involved in a recent multi-agency security operation, Linda Boni, in which 12 Al-Shabaab fighters were killed, one captured and firearms and ammunition seized during a raid on their hideout.