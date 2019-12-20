Kenya’s coaches must put the Cecafa debacle behind them and focus on the task ahead to create a good atmosphere to perform in its next matches.

That 111th-ranked Kenya, which competed in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, should lose to a team lying 205th in Fifa world rankings is worrying.

By EDITORIAL

The national football team, Harambee Stars, beat Tanzania 2-1 on Thursday to finish third in the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala.

Uganda Cranes thrashed Eritrea 3-0 to dethrone Kenya, who were the defending champions, having won the title in 2017. Kenyan football fans were heart-broken when the team slumped to a 4-1 loss to minnows Eritrea in the semi-finals, ending Kenya’s tournament title hopes. The team’s performance sparked rumpus across the country. Fans questioned the commitment of the players in the tournament, pointing out the team lacked the right mental attitude, preparedness and tactical discipline to win.

Kenya’s loss to Eritrea should serve as a wake-up call. That 111th-ranked Kenya, which competed in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, should lose to a team lying 205th in Fifa world rankings is worrying. Kenya went into the match on the back of a two-match suspension, which had been slapped on coach Francis Kimanzi for ‘improper conduct’ before a group match against Tanzania. Whereas Kimanzi returned to Kenya’s technical bench in the match against Eritrea, he sat out the team’s matches against Zanzibar and Sudan.