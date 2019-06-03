Finally, the electorate, especially Kenya Cup clubs, should stop electing to union positions individuals who have no agenda or vision for the sport.

We cannot have two centres of power where some players either have permanent places in the team or dictate who will play for or coach the team.

While the welfare of the players must be addressed comprehensively, KRU must rein in errant and indisciplined senior players.

By EDITORIAL

Kenya Sevens rugby team collected 10 points from Paris, the final leg of the 2018/2019 World Rugby Sevens Series, on Sunday to finish 13th overall with 37 points.

That was the first time Kenya reached the main Cup quarterfinals this season, thus avoiding relegation and remaining as one of the core teams in the Series. But it was their worst show since the 2010/2011 Series, where they collected 16 points to finish ninth, though the season had eight legs while the current one has 10.

That Kenya had to wait until the last tournament to determine their survival is unacceptable, considering the strides the country has made in the sport — such as reaching the Rugby Sevens World Cup semi-final twice and winning the 2016 Singapore Sevens leg.

Relegation would have cost the team dearly in terms of lost support from World Rugby and the corporate world.

However, it’s not time to celebrate evading the big axe, but for Kenya Rugby Union, players and stakeholders to reflect on its management of the sport. It’s time Oduor Gangla, who took over as KRU chairman two months ago, flexed his muscles and gave the sport proper leadership. He must fix the union’s board, which was disjointed by wrangling, the senior Kenya Sevens player revolt and lack of sponsorship. Instructively, the same directors who had brought the sport to its knees are in office.