By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The amazing Kenya Morans settled for silver after losing to DR Congo 81-62 in the final of the inaugural Fiba AfroCan Basketball Championship in Bamako, Mali, on Saturday night.

The basketball championship has been launched for players who feature in local or African leagues, but countries have the option of fielding two professionals based outside the continent.

The team, which was handled by coach Cliff Owuor, surprised many by beating continental heavyweights such as Nigeria, Tunisia and Morocco on their way to meet DRC again in the final.

This was the first time Kenya reached a continental basketball championship final at club or national team level.

The performance is also a pointer to what good atmosphere and serenity between clubs, players and Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) can achieve.

SPONSORSHIP

The politics that saw some key players boycott national assignments seems to have ended with the athletes accepting national call-ups.

Sponsorship plays a key role in sports development. Madgoat Television’s sponsorship helped the team to get allowances and kit on time. It also enables KBF to bring in foreign-based players.

The turnout at the Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium on Saturday night to watch the live relay of the final from Bamako was a clear indication that Kenyans appreciate quality basketball.

However, the facility at Nyayo is in poor state with leaking roofs, one of the problems teams are forced to endure to get that quality.

Basketball is one of the most vibrant sports in the country and commands a lot of following in high school and colleges, where there is raw talent.