This inability to supply enough water to certain parts of the city needlessly exposes residents to water-borne diseases.

The recent heavy rains that have pounded Nairobi and its environs have not only wreaked havoc, but also exposed a lie that has been told over the years to explain the inability of Nairobi City County to supply enough water to residents. Lack of adequate water in dams supplying the city has always been cited as the reason Nairobi Water Company supplies water to some estates once a week. It is clearly not the reason.

The residents’ mounting frustration over the failure to provide them with a basic service is understandable. Ndakaini and other dams have lately been overflowing, thanks to the unusually heavy rains this season. The city water firm has conceded that the problem is not actually the availability of water, but inadequate capacity to increase supply. And it just boils down to sheer ineptitude by those entrusted with the responsibility of supplying water to Nairobi residents.

According to the company, the production capacity of all the city water treatment plants and distribution pipelines is 524,600 cubic metres per day, against a total demand of 790,000. It means that increased rainfall will not change the sorry situation. This inability to supply enough water to certain parts of the city needlessly exposes residents to water-borne diseases.

The solution is to boost supply and stop wastage of funds through fraudulent procurement.

If, as the firm says, neighbouring counties also benefit from its supply system, the Water ministry must get involved at the national level.

There are several national agencies developing water resources that enjoy generous international donor support that can be roped in to end the current water crisis.

Residents cannot wait any longer and risk the shame of cholera epidemics as they waste time and money each day looking for clean water in the city.