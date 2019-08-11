By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

Controversy is raging in the national volleyball training camp, and could easily jeopardise the team’s chances of performing well in next month's 2019 African Games in Rabat.

There has been some disquiet at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium in Nairobi, following allegations of sabotage by some senior players and members of the technical bench.

In the past week, coach Shaileen Ramdoo, who was seconded to Kenya by the world governing body, FIVB, has accused his fellow coaches, some players, and officials of Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) of lack of professionalism in handling team matters.

Specifically, Mr Ramdoo, who was released by KVF on Thursday after three months on the job, has alluded to an unhealthy competition for team places among the players following the disappearance of the passport of one of the players.

While insisting that his fellow coaches incited players against him when the team was on an international assignment, Mr Ramdoo has also claimed there was favouritism in team selection ahead of African Nations Championships in Cairo last month.

INVESTIGATIONS

Some senior players are said to be holding the team’s management to ransom, and members of the six-man technical bench are not working as a team.

Such claims, if not promptly addressed, could tear the team apart, especially at a time when the country is preparing for the African Games.

Whereas the KVF has dismissed the allegations, it would be prudent for the officials to get to the bottom of the matter to ensure preparations are not disrupted.

Claims of favouritism and player unrest are particularly serious and could demotivate other members of the team.