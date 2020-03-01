By EDITORIAL

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission should expedite its investigation on Nairobi City County government executives over a Sh1.2 billion stadium scandal that is linked to Scanjet Construction Ltd in the 2017/18 financial year.

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority raised the red flag over irregular payments of Sh196.8 million in the construction of Dandora Stadium, which involves Sh350 million, Kawangware Sh250 million, Kihumbu-ini Sh250 million and Ziwani Sh186.6 million.

TENDER IRREGULARITIES

The projects have been ongoing since last year. The authority also queried irregularities in awarding the tender, altered contract specifications and forgery of documents. This was after it received a complaint on the Dandora project last June 13.

The EACC summoned more than 20 senior City Hall officials last November and 16 in January. However, the EACC and PPRA should extend the probe to other counties, where millions of shillings have been spent on ghost stadiums.

The Nairobi stadium scandal comes at a time when renovation of major stadiums such as Nyayo National Stadium, Moi International Sports Complex at Kasarani, Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret and Kamariny Stadium in Elgeyo-Marakwet County are yet to be completed, three years down the line.

MAJOR EVENTS

This has left the country’s sportsmen and women, especially in athletics, with nowhere to train as many major events beckon, including the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in July.