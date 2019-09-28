By EDITORIAL

The government’s prompt intervention over the years to ensure that relief food is quickly delivered to any corner of the country facing food shortages has often saved lives.

And year in, year out, people in remote arid and semi-arid lands have had to grapple with the challenge of food scarcity.

Their vulnerability is evident in the stark helplessness that drives them into a demeaning culture of perennial dependency. And it is manifested in their inability to fend for themselves.

However, there is nothing as humiliating as having to rely on other people’s benevolence to survive.

This has led to the stereotyping that stigmatises needy communities that would, if they could, proudly reject those handouts.

Every parent wants to be able to provide his or her children with food. But the reality is that sometimes, due to circumstances beyond their control, including harsh weather that hampers agriculture, some Kenyans have died of starvation.

CORRUPTION

In this regard, the government’s announcement this week that cash disbursements will now be preferred over food aid is food for thought.

The logistical burden of moving food over long distances is enormous. Some would-be beneficiaries perish before the food reaches them, which is heart-rending for families, communities and those involved in mobilising its distribution.

Sometimes the food gets stolen by those charged with delivering it.

However, sending cash to the starving instead of distributing food could just compound the situation.

First, in a country notorious for its endemic corruption, especially in the public sector, the lure of cash could present worse problems.

PRODUCTION

As has been demonstrated before, there is potential in these arid lands that can be tapped by boosting irrigation, and it is better to show people how to fish instead of giving them fish.

Also, there is a likelihood of some cash recipients opting not to buy food and using the money on other things, aggravating their situation.

Even more importantly, the idea of food subsidies or cash handouts should be discouraged.