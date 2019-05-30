Speaking at Thursday’s national prayer breakfast meeting in Nairobi, he acknowledge that the country would have made great strides had the leaders lived true to their professed articles of devotion.

Kenya’s leadership must stop this pretence about national prayers. They are a mockery of the faiths and affront to sensibilities. Problems afflicting the country are well known; they are human-made and within our powers to resolve. We do not require divine intervention. Not when even the sessions are turned into political platforms for personality attacks and hate-mongering. Not surprising, this is making Kenya a laughing stock out there; here is a country where leaders commit all sorts of crimes and then congregate to pray for providential intercession.

The trouble with Kenya is poor leadership. It thrives on corruption; a few loot and amass wealth while the populace is consigned to the margins. Our existential threats are corruption, greed, violence, theft, dishonesty and selfishness. Politicians have perfected the art of deceit, manipulation and disruptiveness.

Corruption remains the greatest threat to economic growth. Last week, a public think tank released a publication that exposed how Kenya had become a captive state, where corrupt networks had taken control, influencing decisions and looting the country through well-crafted deals. All campaigns initiated to eradicate corruption never run full circle. And the best example is the recent multi-agency campaign comprising the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the police and the office of Director of Public Prosecution that momentarily mounted investigations that led to the arrest and prosecution of some top officials over graft. Not only have the cases floundered but the war against graft seems to have run out of steam. The court system is lethargic and investigations apathetically compromised. No suspects has been convicted.

Public morality is woefully wanting. Politicians have become master perpetrators of hatred and division. They mobilise ethnic support to propel themselves to national leadership and conversely preach exclusion and extermination. Politics is hotly contested and often breeds violence. Whereas the Constitution unequivocally promotes fairness and equity, resource sharing is heavily skewed in favour of those in power. Appointments are lopsided while unfair policies are thrust down the throat of the citizenry.

No less than President Uhuru Kenyatta acknowledged the futility of the annual prayers, which had become a ritual and moment for self-glorification. Speaking at Thursday’s national prayer breakfast meeting in Nairobi, he acknowledge that the country would have made great strides had the leaders lived true to their professed articles of devotion.