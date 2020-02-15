It is a matter that outgoing Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has had to deal with, but it still persists.

There is absolutely no justification for the fierce rivalry between the National Quality Control Laboratory and the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

A conflict is raging in the health sector that does not augur well for the country. It is a fight between two key regulatory agencies under the Ministry of Health for the control of the lucrative pharmaceutical business. It has been cited as a key factor fuelling the proliferation of counterfeit medicines. This has grave health implications.

It is ironical, as these government agencies are set up to help safeguard the lives of Kenyans by ensuring that only quality drugs with proven efficacy are allowed into the market. The country cannot afford a situation where officials in rival agencies put their own interests first, to the detriment of the very taxpayers who sustain the agencies.

There is absolutely no justification for the fierce rivalry between the National Quality Control Laboratory and the Pharmacy and Poisons Board. It is a matter that outgoing Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has had to deal with, but it still persists. It is an issue that her successor will be called upon to resolve as soon as he arrives.

Over the years, this key sector has had to grapple with cartels who use their connections to force consignments of imported substandard medicines to be offloaded in public hospitals and health centres. Patients end up being treated with fake drugs that only worsen their conditions. They must not be allowed to continue to wreck patients’ lives.