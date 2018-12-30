By EDITORIAL

As the year comes to an end, it is a perfect time for the officials of sports federations to take stock of their achievements and plan for the year ahead.

For the country to post meaningful achievements in sports in the New Year, the officials of sports federations should carry out their responsibilities with dignity and honour.

It is expected that, by now, all sports federations have made plans for the New Year and have submitted their annual budgets to the Sports ministry to avoid last-minute efforts of securing funding for international assignments.

National teams are funded through the Sports Fund, but clubs and federations should diversify their sources of funding in anticipation of a busy year ahead.

Other than inadequate funding, wrangling is the other major threat to sports development. Factional wars such as those witnessed in Cricket Kenya, Boxing Association of Kenya and Kenya Swimming Federation, should not happen again in 2019.

There is everything wrong with individuals wanting to take over the running of sports bodies for personal gain. Players become the first victim.

Perhaps, officials of sports federations should avoid rushing to court at the slightest sign of a disagreement and explore dialogue and other dispute resolution mechanisms such as the Sports Disputes Tribunal.