The raging debate on safety in schools rather ironically confirms the peculiar habit of Kenyans, who wait until a tragedy occurs before coming up with all manner of analyses and prescriptions.

But as time goes on, the focus shifts elsewhere — until yet another deadly incident occurs.

The classroom block that collapsed at a Nairobi primary school, claiming eight innocent young lives, is the latest example.

Interestingly, the commentators sound quite knowledgeable on what needs to be done.

Of course, the collective shedding of tears acts as a catharsis but a lot more needs to be done to secure learning institutions.

It has taken the Dagoretti incident for the public to learn that not a single school has been built by the government or the city county in the area in several decades, creating room for the mushrooming of sub-standard private schools to fill the vacuum.

AUDIT

Sadly, it takes the tragic deaths of fellow Kenyans for even officialdom to try and right the festering wrongs.

While it is mandatory for schools to be regularly inspected, it does not always happen.

In Nairobi, many of the primary schools built in the early 1960s have become deathtraps.

While it is good to hear that the government has ordered an audit of school facilities, it leaves a bitter taste in the mouth, coming after a preventable tragedy.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang has issued a circular directing regional and county directors of education to evaluate the facilities in all the schools, while acknowledging that some “do not meet the minimum safety standards”.

Media pictures of classrooms that could easily have been taken out of the early 20th Century have shocked many, but that is the reality in parts of the country.