Why the lethargy in seeking recompense? How do we enforce the law when suspects are left untouched?

The centre of the tragedy, Moses Wainaina, and his administrators have not been investigated, arrested and charged.

The uproar following the death of eight children at Precious Talents Academy in Nairobi on Monday was palpable. Kenyans were united in grief as they demanded an end to such recklessness that snuffed out the lives of innocent children. No child should die due to greed of individuals supported by a cabal of criminals who allow shoddy structures in the name of schools.

However, our concern is that the man at the centre of the tragedy, Moses Wainaina, and his administrators have not been investigated, arrested and charged. Others culpable such as the engineers and professionals at City Hall, who approved the structure, Education ministry officials in charge of quality assurance in Nairobi and the local provincial administration also have to be investigated and charged for criminal negligence.

Mr Wainaina is a free man and continues with life as if nothing happened. The police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigation have all gone mum. The provincial administration and the Education ministry are equally silent. Nobody seems concerned. Yet a crime has happened necessitating drastic action. Who is protecting this man? Why the lethargy in seeking recompense? How do we enforce the law when suspects are left untouched?

On Wednesday, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko suspended some 16 officials suspected to have been involved in the approvals for the school. But that is half-hearted and hardly punitive.

When a building collapsed in Huruma estate in Nairobi in 2016, killing some 51 people and injuring dozens, the proprietor was quickly arrested and charged in court with 52 counts of manslaughter. Three officials from the Nairobi City County and the National Construction Authority were also arrested.

This time round, the law enforcing agencies are strangely too slow to act. This is precisely the problem facing this nation. Crime has been perfected. Suspects of grievous offences are easily let go. In this case, eight children have died and the logical thing is to arrest the proprietor, conduct investigations and seek legal redress. Letting the fellow free is an insult; it’s as if the lives of those children and the anguish occasioned on the parents do not matter. The arrogance he exhibited in handling journalists show a man not remorseful at a tragedy he visited on the nation.

