President Uhuru Kenyatta brought a new dimension to the fight against the coronavirus crisis by declaring a national prayer day Saturday.

Kenyans are deeply religious and believe in the power of prayers, which is why the plan has received wide acclaim.

However, we are faced with a practical challenge and the answer lies in science, not religion. The coronavirus is a medical problem that has to be tackled through medical means.

The country must remain steadfast and focused on the bigger picture of minimising new infections by observing medical procedures.

Fortunately, the number of infections has stabilised, albeit momentarily, at seven. The hope is that it can remain at that and the infected eventually test negative and get out of their predicament. But that is no reason to drop our guards.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe made a poignant observation, that infections soar after two weeks. So, although the first week has ended with seven cases, chances of the numbers rising dramatically in the coming days are real. The need for vigilance remains.

Friday, the government announced additional rules to take effect next week, including restricting the operations of bars and entertainment places and limiting the number of passengers boarding public vehicles. These are painful measures but inevitable as choices are limited.

Importantly, the whole strategy has to change. Counties are becoming the next frontiers of infection as urban dwellers relocate to their rural homes in the belief they are likely to be safer there.

In particular, there has been a mad rush out of Nairobi as residents shift base, especially casual workers and small-scale traders, whose fortunes are dwindling with the dramatically reduced business as people stay away from work.

Emphasis must be put on preventing infections in counties. Already, several counties have laid out a raft of measures to avoid infections, including banning gatherings for burials, weddings, open-air markets and prayer meetings. But they are facing stiff resistance.

A crucial concern is the level of county preparedness. A proper audit should be undertaken to determine the facilities available in counties and their capacity to handle coronavirus cases. Governors have expressed concern that they do not have testing facilities.