Education Cabinet Secretary nominee George Magoha struck the right note last week when he declared war against teachers who sexually molest learners, a warning that was surely heartening to parents with daughters in school.

Prof Magoha, who is all but certain to be the Education CS, told MPs vetting him that he was distressed by a Teachers Service Commission report that showed 1,228 teachers have lost their jobs in the past eight years because of sexual abuse on students.

In explaining the report on teenage pregnancies, the TSC, unfortunately, appeared to be gloating over the menace rather than forewarning the nation of a deep malaise that is threatening the future of schoolgirls.

By any standards, 1,000 teachers dismissed in eight years out of a workforce of about 250,000 does not appear like a crisis. But the fact that the under-age girls are being forced into sexual relationships by those they have been entrusted to is a tragic shame. Teachers are surrogate parents and they spend more time with the children than the biological parents. Therefore, to have them take advantage of the girls’ naivety, innocence and youth is a grave betrayal of trust and a show of professional negligence.

To make matters worse, the TSC said 1,228 cases are only a tip of the iceberg and that many more such incidents go unreported because some parents of abused daughters are happy to accept hush money from the culprits are ignorant of the legal recourse open to them or happy to have the girls married off.

Given the magnitude of the offence, dismissal from service should have been the first level of discipline. Beyond that, they ought to be prosecuted.

It is disheartening that some of the sacked teachers have gone ahead to take up new appointments in private schools or with other employers who have no way of vetting them. To guard against such eventualities, teachers suspected of sexually abusing learners must be prosecuted in a court of law and, if found guilty, sent to prison.

Since it admits the problem is much bigger than generally believed, the TSC must, with the support of the parent ministry, up its game and be more ruthless with sex perverts in the teaching force. The threshold for punishment must be substantially lowered to include flirtatious behaviour and any other form of untoward contact between teachers and learners.