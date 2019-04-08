By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The election of one of only very few women to head the Nairobi University Students Association (Sonu) is not only refreshing, but also gives a powerful signal of the coming of age of student politics. The Friday vote was carried out in an orderly and peaceful manner and, significantly, the students adopted an electoral college system, which was transparent, quick and almost cheat-proof.

The University of Nairobi is Kenya’s oldest and biggest and it continues to blaze the trail on many facets of higher learning in the country, and that is why its student leadership is a matter of national interest.

Past Sonu leaders have go on to carve out careers in politics and the corporate world and a seat as an official at the university is usually a springboard to elective and management roles.

RIGGING CLAIMS

A look at the calibre of student heads, therefore, gives a rough glimpse into national leadership in the coming days.

Student elections are usually so protracted, chaotic and marked by rigging claims that the University of Nairobi’s stands out for being quite the opposite.

Men still outnumber women in leadership positions in almost all the universities nationally, and this makes Ann Mwangi’s victory as the chairperson a remarkable feat that relegates gender biases and stereotypes to the periphery in favour of grasp of issues, eloquence, charm and leadership qualities.

Student leaders are the bridge between the larger community of learners and the administration.

They represent students’ interests at the Senate and the Council, making the university management inclusive, responsive and transparent.

ROLE MODELS

The officials also serve as role models to their fellow learners, spearhead discipline and a team culture and help to manage change by resolving conflict. Like prefects in secondary schools, university student leaders speak out for their weaker, less confident and naive colleagues.

Unfortunately, the inevitable communication gap between the bodies usually occurs, prompting long-drawn out and violent student strikes that lead to massive time wastage and damage to property.

But universities that respect and recognise the role of student leaders often sort out disagreements quietly and quickly, creating an enabling atmosphere for learning, forging long-lasting friendships and trying out new ideas towards self-discovery.

We applaud the University of Nairobi administration for managing the elections competently and the students for showing maturity and conducting themselves with dignity in a country where elections, whether for national or local positions, are usually fraught with internecine feuds that lead to death and destruction.