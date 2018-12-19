By EDITORIAL

A sleepy little village in Trans Nzoia County is yet to come to terms with the aftermath of a deadly confrontation with the police last Sunday, in which five people have been confirmed dead. Two died on the spot and three several days later. This incident raises the perennial question of policing and safety. Without the police, it’s difficult to maintain law and order, but the officers are themselves not immune to danger.

It is, therefore, instructive that the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Joseph Boinnet, has already pronounced himself on the matter, defending the officers, who, he says, had to open fire to keep a rowdy and potentially dangerous crowd at bay.

ARREST SUSPECT

He has explained that the officers opened fire because their own lives were in danger. They had fired shots in the air to disperse the mob, but it kept coming at them.

This is a rather unfortunate incident. The police were in the village to arrest a man suspected of assaulting his wife, and now several families are mourning the deaths of their loved ones, who had absolutely nothing to do with that marital fight. Even though the IG appears to pre-empt the findings of an independent investigation into the matter, it’s quite reassuring to the bereaved and other locals that justice will be done. The arrest of one of the officers is a good sign.

FACE THE LAW

After all, there are stringent regulations that govern police operations and if any of the officers is found to have breached them, he or she must face the law.