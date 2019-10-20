By EDITORIAL

This year’s Safari Sevens rugby tournament had some of the world’s best teams for the first time in many years.

It was great to host South Africa and Spain, which are some of the World Rugby Sevens Series core side, Zimbabwe, the Africa champions, and international select side Samurai.

The tournament has faced serious challenges over the years, which culminated in the event not being hosted in 2017.

Though it bounced back, it witnessed one of the lowest turnouts by foreign competition and fans.

However, with the event celebrating its 23rd anniversary, many would have expected the organisers to be on top of their game.

While other departments seem to have been working well, the media were completely forgotten.

Besides not putting up a press centre, journalists were left queuing for long before being let in despite having applied for accreditation on time.

PRESS CENTRE

The media appeared only vital to Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) when the officials received sponsorship from several companies, but not when the event started.

Such a high calibre event should have a working press centre to serve the local and international media. It would not have cost much to put one up as the union has good partners.

But it’s not only in rugby where journalists have been treated shabbily. Other sports federations hosting major events are equally guilty.

They need to learn from major world championships that make media centres a top priority.

When Kenya hosted the World Under-18 athletics championships in 2017, IAAF insisted on a media centre being set up to ease live coverage.