Full disclosure is critical in public transactions. This is the harsh reality hitting Kenyans in regard to the deal signed by the government and a Chinese bank for the loan used to put up the multi-billion-shilling standard gauge railway. The onus is on the government to come out and clarify the matter. It is a threat to national sovereignty and the country’s economic independence and stability.

At the core of the matter is the fact that Kenya obtained the Sh227 billion for constructing SGR from Mombasa to Nairobi through a deal in which Kenya Ports Authority’s assets were attached as collateral — such that, in the event of defaulting, the lender, China Exim Bank, would take over the properties.

In plain terms, KPA’s assets, which are public properties, were mortgaged to an international banker and can go anytime should Kenya fail to pay back the loan.

According to the deal, KPA made a commitment that its revenues would be used to pay the loan should Kenya Railways Corporation fail to generate enough incomes from cargo ferried through the line.

GENERATE CASH

Then, there was high confidence that the cargo volumes would surge and generate huge cash to pay off the loan. For sure, they have risen, but not necessarily to the levels required to guarantee regular retirement of the loan. This is the risk factor.

Experiences from other parts of the world where such transactions were made but backfired are well known. Sri Lanka and Zambia have become textbook examples and underscore the fact that the threat of losing national assets to private lenders is real.

On balance, SGR is a game changer. It has transformed commuter travel between Nairobi and Mombasa. Cargo deliveries have increased and efficiency improved, especially for goods destined for Nairobi.

VIABILITY

But the math is not adding up. The devil is in the detail.

A critical challenge has always been the viability of the SGR. Questions have been raised about its ability to keep itself in business; raise enough cash to pay off debts. Cargo hauling is constrained by the fact that commodities are only transportable up to Nairobi, meaning that freight owners outside the city have to make other arrangements for deliveries. Costs and inconveniences are huge.