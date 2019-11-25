By EDITORIAL

Deadly gangs armed with machetes, knives and other crude weapons have been left to roam and attack people in some areas of Mombasa city for far too long.

Knife-wielding youths have made life unbearable for residents and visitors to the historic Old Town. This is an important tourist attraction and, therefore, must be fully protected from these goons.

Also to have lately come under the terror of these youthful criminals is Kisauni, where they often take advantage of inadequate policing, especially of slums.

The problem is spreading and, feeling the heat now is the upmarket Nyali suburb, where, in the past few days, gangs have attacked and injured scores of people.

What should concern the authorities, and especially the National Police Service, is the rise in the violence against innocent people.

RESTORE PEACE

The primitive gangs have been raiding homes and inflicting deep panga cuts on their victims. They also chop off the limbs of some.

And they have the temerity to brand themselves as ‘86 Batallion’ in a crude parody of the military.

Had these attacks not persisted for so long, we would not even have had a reason to write about them.

Some people blame joblessness and widespread poverty for the increase in crime. However, nothing can justify the lawlessness and suffering inflicted on law-abiding citizens.

Mombasa is a cog in the coastal beach tourism that is a major foreign exchange earner for the country.

The town has, for ages, been known for its hospitality, and has always been welcoming to foreigners and other Kenyans flocking to the sandy beaches to enjoy their holidays.