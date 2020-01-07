By EDITORIAL

As the arid northern region grapples with the consequences of the recent heavy floods that caused deaths and swept away homes and livestock, there is a new grave problem.

A locust invasion is devouring the vegetation that had sprouted and the crops farmers hoped would boost their food supply.

The trouble here is the grip of the vicious cycle of suffering the people perennially have to contend with.

Before the unusually heavy and destructive rains, a prolonged drought had decimated livestock.

And just before the people have recovered from the two harsh weather phenomena, the rapacious locusts have come.

However, the new danger is not confined to the region. The rapacious insects will, unless stopped now, march southwards, destroying even more crops, spelling doom for a country struggling to feed its people.

FOOD SECURITY

These pests often move at dizzying speeds, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. The cry of the leaders in the northern counties should be echoed across the country.

It is, therefore, gratifying that the government has launched an onslaught on the desert locusts.

The aerial spraying campaign in Mandera, Marsabit and Wajir counties is being complemented by a ground operation by experts using hand-held sprayers that are more effective than the crude methods of the locals.

A swarm of locusts can contain up to 150 million insects per square kilometre and migrate by up to 130 kilometres in a day.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation, 500,000 locusts can eat as much vegetation as 10 elephants or 25 camels, or destroy crops that could feed 2,500 people for a year.

However, there is a need for caution as the use of pesticides can also have adverse effects on human health and the environment.