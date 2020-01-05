By EDITORIAL

On Saturday, cash-strapped Nzoia Sugar FC once again failed to honour their Kenyan Premier League match against Bandari FC in Mombasa.

The abandonment of the fixture came hot on the heels of the resignation of Andre Casa Mbungo as AFC Leopards coach over his five months’ unpaid salary.

To rub salt into Leopards’ wounds, the multiple league champions also lost several players in the just-opened transfer window, including Kenyan international Whyvone Isuza, most of whom cite salary arrears.

Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala also lamented that he is unable to sign new players due to lack of funds.

This is a pointer to impeding doom for the most important domestic club competition.

A strong domestic league is the backbone of any national team and, if the KPL financial turmoil goes unchecked, our national team, Harambee Stars, will suffer.

Sadly, with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) elections imminent, officials seem keener on campaigning than in seeking a financial breakthrough to ensure our club’s coaches and players are paid and can eke out a decent living from the sport.

FKF and Kenya Premier League Limited have let local football down by allowing its free-fall, especially since the departure of erstwhile title sponsors SportPesa.

Kenya has massive football talent and it is not difficult to package a league that will attract corporate and broadcast partnerships and woo fans through the turnstiles to give clubs multiple revenue streams.

Ironically, FKF managed to secure sponsorship for the second-tier National Super League but have failed to finance the top league.