The desert locust invasion appears to be getting out of hand despite efforts by government and other agencies to curb its spread. Since the destructive insects crossed into the country late last month from southern Somalia, the swarms continue to move southwards, gravely threatening food security.

The voracious locusts have ravaged the northeastern counties of Garissa, Wajir and Mandera, gobbling up crops and other vegetation that had sprouted, thanks to the unusually heavy rains towards the end of 2019. The Agriculture ministry has intensified aerial spraying and ground offensive with hand-held pumps.

However, the enormity of the problem is evident in the fact that the locusts have spread southwards, invading Isiolo and Meru and approaching the grain basket regions of the Rift Valley.

Crops have been destroyed in Embu and Kiambu, and the insects have also reached Machakos, Kitui, Samburu, Marsabit, Baringo and Tana River counties. With desperation setting in, farmers are asking hard questions about the Sh230 million aerial spraying campaign and questioning the efficacy of the chemicals being used, claiming that the locusts are not dying.

This is a deadly enemy. Locusts can cover 150 kilometres per day, moving at a speed of 16kph, and destroying everything in their path. There are bare fields where, only several weeks ago, there were plants. Experts say one swarm can contain up 150 million insects, which can clear 200 tonnes of vegetation in a day.

The fight against the locusts must be intensified and regional and international expertise and specialised agencies mobilised to help to neutralise this grave danger. If drone technology is the answer, as some scientists have pointed out, or a combination of both that and aeroplanes, then go for the better option.​ ​