By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

As the country reels under a spate of gruesome killings, President Uhuru Kenyatta has weighed in, for the first time, asking law enforcement agencies to stop the menace.

It is part of his mandate to protect the lives of Kenyans and their property.

The killings pose a grave threat to law and order and, if not stopped, could hamper development as an insecure people cannot go about their business of providing for their own needs.

A lot of resources are allocated to the security organs, precisely because they have a vital role to play.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and new Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai must now up the ante in the campaign to enhance security and stop the killings.

SAFETY

The President has directed that urgent and decisive action be taken to get to the bottom of the alarming increase in the slaughter of innocent Kenyans that has rocked the country.

We couldn’t agree more with him that these frequent killings are outrightly unacceptable and must be stopped.

There have been shocking incidents, including the hacking to death of a university student by an intruder on her campus, and several other cases of love gone sour.

PROSECUTION

But many other Kenyans have been slain by notorious criminal gangs in Matungu Constituency, in Kakamega County, in blatant crimes that make a mockery of our otherwise competent and well-trained security personnel.

It’s instructive that the President has called for the deployment of all the resources at the disposal of the security organs to enhance safety.