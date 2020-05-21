By EDITORIAL

The report on how money from the World Bank is stolen by Kenyan officials is depressing.

However, this is nothing new as there have been numerous reports of such money being diverted and stashed away in Swiss banks and other tax havens.

The thieving has been going on for decades. This study actually shows that Sh328 billion was stolen in two decades.

This money was carted away from the intended projects and programmes for the neediest of Kenyans. Some selfish Kenyans have been enriching themselves at the expense of people who badly need help.

However, that would not have been possible without collusion with some of the people involved in disbursing these funds.

The aid industry is a conduit through which some organisations and individuals in the donor countries also profiteer.

It has been documented that a huge chunk of the money given to developing countries as aid is shipped back in the generous emoluments and allowances to foreign staff.

RECOVER FUNDS

The Sh328 billion is a colossal sum of money, yet it only covers the period between 1990 and 2010. When the 2010-2020 period is audited, the amount reported as stolen will be much higher.

Kenya is listed second among countries notorious for the theft of donor funds. It would have made more sense to name and shame the beneficiaries as a deterrent.

However, even more important is the need to take stringent measures to stop the theft.

Nonetheless, it is commendable that the government has been fighting to recover the loot stashed abroad.

In 2018, President Uhuru Kenyatta signed a deal to recover such funds in Swiss banks. Other efforts have seen proceeds of corruption hidden in the United Kingdom sent to Kenya.