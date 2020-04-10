By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

Politicians’ propensity to capitalise on every situation for selfish gains, even a crisis, is profoundly upsetting.

That is the reason the public is outraged by politicians who seek to seize the grave coronavirus pandemic to score political goals. The fellows must be stopped dead in their tracks.

At the centre of this incredulity is Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, who repackaged and rebranded sanitisers donated by Kibos Sugar Company and put his picture on them, ostensibly to popularise himself.

And he had the audacity to tell off critics, arguing they were trivialising the issue. The sanitisers were donations; they we not his.

The repacking and rebranding was done using Nyeri County’s cash, not his.

Clearly, this is misuse of office and a gross illustration of egocentricity. It is not acceptable and he has to apologise.

Advertisement

Similarly, in Bungoma, Governor Wycliffe Wangamati’s administration reportedly gobbled up emergency cash meant for improving hygiene in the county.

POLITICAL POINTS

Precisely, the county squandered some Sh11 million earmarked for buying jerrycans for public handwashing.

Each jerrycan has apparently been bought at the staggering sum of Sh10,000 apiece. This is a case of fraud that should be investigated and the culprits charged in court and punished.

Related to these, just the other day, Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris kicked up a storm when she branded her image on packets of sanitary pads her office had obtained to distribute to girls in the city’s slums.

Put together, these are appalling acts. Nobody can justify such practices where politicians convert noble endeavours to serve personal interests. It is base and demeaning.

Unfortunately, that is their lot. Shameless and unabashed in their despicable pursuits.

Jack Ma, the Chinese entrepreneur who has been doling out huge donations to countries battling Covid-19, has never put his face on any of the stuff he gives out.

Other big-time donors have never done that. It is thus ridiculous when some politicians seek to popularise themselves with donations and, worse, when they are not even the source.

TAKE ACTION

At this point, the push is to mobilise donations - such as testing kits, sanitisers, face masks and gloves - to support the most vulnerable populations.

The interest of the donors is to support the government and alleviate the suffering of the masses.

Even those with selfish interests tend to hide them as they vouch for the bigger goal. That is how it should be.

We detest those politicians seeking to use the prevailing aggravated situation to achieve political gains. They must be reprimanded and restrained.