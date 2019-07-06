Kenya and Tanzania are major trading partners, and it is in their mutual interest that any disagreements that arise be quickly ironed out.

It is, therefore, important that the visit happened just days after a Kenyan MP was arrested and charged over xenophobic remarks against Tanzania traders in Nairobi.

There have, however, been simmering differences, with accusations and counter-accusations of trade restrictions.

By EDITORIAL

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s just-ended two-day private visit to Tanzania is a significant manifestation that the top leaders in the two countries are committed to forging closer political and economic ties.

Of course, there is also an element of sibling rivalry. But such petty differences must never be allowed to take root and thrive, and this is where the intervention of the top leaders comes in. The presidents have demonstrated that they are ahead of their respective ministers and other officials in tackling such challenges. The personal rapport between President John Magufuli and the Kenyan leader is crucial in resolving any outstanding issues. It is a cue that their officials must seize to put things right.

It is a pity, however, that the EAC appears to have lately run out of steam, with less frequent heads of state summits. President Magufuli rightly reminded Kenyans that Tanzania is an import source of wealth for Kenya. Some 504 Kenyan companies valued at Sh174 billion are doing business in Tanzania, while the latter has only 24 firms worth Sh20 billion operating in Kenya. Tanzania is also a major source market for tourists for Kenya, accounting for 10 per cent of the over two million visitors last year.

Trade officials held bilateral meetings in Arusha in April to fix some of the contentious issues, including the rules of origin for some products and the persistent suspicion over the quality of goods.