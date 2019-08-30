The league is in dire financial straits and teams such as defending champions Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards are hard-hit.

Neighbouring countries such as Tanzania have made headway in professional football due to proper planning and effective leadership.

Football agencies such as FKF, KPL and clubs are in terrible shape. Not that the fans are any helpful.

By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The 2019-2020 Kenya Premier League (KPL) got off to a low-key start on Friday.

Unlike in the previous seasons, there was no fanfare, media hype or announcements from KPL or Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on what should be expected this season or whether the league matches would be aired live or not.

The league is in dire financial straits and teams such as defending champions Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards are hard-hit after their sponsors, mainly betting firms such as SportPesa, bolted following disagreements with the State over taxes.

Kenya’s football is a tale of neglect, lack of professionalism and mismanagement. Football agencies such as FKF, KPL and clubs are in terrible shape. Not that the fans are any helpful. Neighbouring countries such as Tanzania have made headway in professional football due to proper planning and effective leadership.

For example, a pre-season friendly between Kenya’s Kariobangi Sharks and Simba Sports Club that took place a week ago in Dar es Salaam drew a full house, netting more than Sh16 million. That is unheard-of in Kenya.

Kenyan teams lack a solid fan base. The move by AFC to introduce a mobile phone facility to mobilise subscription and Gor Mahia coming up with e-ticket is commendable.

Advertisement ​

Challenges abound, though. Right now, Gor Mahia and Bandari are through to the second leg of their respective continental championships, hence the need for good facilities and resources.